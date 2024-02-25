Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) stated that “there are scammers in Paulista, including a jewelry and rolex thief”

Members and supporters of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reacted to the Bolsonarista demonstration this Sunday (25.Feb.2024), on Avenida Paulista. On their social networks, members of left-wing parties and other opponents of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the act was “empty” and full of “criminals”.

A hashtag #Flopou was among the most published on X (formerly Twitter) during the afternoon of the march.

The deputy and president of the Workers' Party, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), declared that the amnesty request made by Bolsonaro to those arrested on the 8th of January is a confession of guilt on the part of the vandals: “Bolsonaro is a confessed defendant. It’s what was missing after so many trials”.

Of the Lula government ministers, the only one who spoke out about the act was the head of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha. At the postPadilha recovered an old video in which he criticizes the former president's political articulation and his projects for Brazil during the past administration.

The federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) he said on your profile on X (formerly Twitter) that “There are scammers in Paulista, including a jewelry and Rolex thief”.

The federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), criticized the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB): “It is a shame that someone who was elected vice-president of Bruno Covas, a democrat who was ALWAYS against Bolsonarism, is today in Paulista defending precisely the attack on democracy promoted by Bolsonaro”said Boulos. “While we defend democracy tooth and nail, others do not miss an opportunity to attack it”declared the psolist.

The federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) declared on the social network that Bolsonaro's speech seemed like a “farewell to those who know they are about to be arrested”.

The federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) stated what the march held on Avenida Paulista was made up of “scammers”.

The federal deputy Ana Pimentel (PT-MG) also commented the protests: “Fearing of being arrested precisely for attacking democracy, Bolsonaro mocks society with an act in Paulista”.

The federal deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG) criticized the participation of the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New). For Correia, Zema’s presence is a “affront to the miners.”