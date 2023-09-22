Score is 7 to 2 to reject thesis that establishes as indigenous land only occupations registered until the promulgation of the Constitution

Government officials celebrated this Thursday (September 21, 2023) the majority formed in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to reject the thesis of the time frame, which establishes as indigenous land only occupations registered until October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, stated in your profile on X (former Twitter) who “this is a huge victory, the result of a lot of mobilization of indigenous peoples”, for Brazil to honor “the ancestral tradition of the original peoples”. She also declared that the country “It’s indigenous land”.

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), shared a video on the social networks stating that the time frame thesis “it was unreasonable par excellence”. For him, it is confirmed by the Supreme Court that the thesis violates the Constitution. He also recalled a phrase said by the president of the Constituent Assembly, Ulysses Guimarães (1916-1992), at the promulgation of the Magna Carta: “A traitor to the Constitution is a traitor to the country”.

Watch (1min27s):

Read other demonstrations about: