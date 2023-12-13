Lula's nominees to the STF and the PGR participated in a hearing at the CCJ and passed through the Senate plenary this Wednesday (Dec 13)

Government officials used their social media profiles to congratulate the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, and to the interim Electoral Attorney General, Paulo Gonet Branco, for the approvals in the Senate this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) for vacancies in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and in the PGR (Attorney General's Office), respectively. The 2 names were nominated by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on November 27th.

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, stated that Dino's trajectory and competence will be “a great contribution to the Court”. For him, the future STF minister, who should take office at the Court in February 2024, “will continue to work to strengthen Justice and the democratic environment in Brazil”.

In relation to Gonet, Rui Costa stated that the “The Senate guaranteed the approval of a public figure who has the necessary credentials to head the PGR”. And he wished the future Attorney General of the Republic “very successful”.

The leader of the Government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP), he said that the result in the Federal Senate confirmed what was already predicted. The senator also declared that Dino's behavior during the hearing at CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) demonstrated the “remarkable legal knowledge” of the minister. He also stated that Dino's trajectory shows that he will be a minister of the STF “with plenty of reasons” so that Brazilians can be proud.

DINO, YES! APPROVED THE INDICATION OF @FlavioDino TO THE STF! Brazil emerges victorious with a new minister who will work to strengthen our democracy and defend fundamental rights! His remarkable legal knowledge was more than proven in today's hearing. O… pic.twitter.com/JSp1TXuaXb — Randolfe Rodrigues (@randolfeap) December 14, 2023

Renan FilhoMinister of Transport, he said that Dino's firmness and honesty “will make a difference” in strengthening Brazilian democracy and justice.