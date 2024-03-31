Meloni government, the hypothesis of a major reshuffle takes hold. The names

The hypothesis of a major government reshuffle after the European elections is strengthened. Repubblica wrote this today, having already yesterday anticipated the indiscretion according to which up to seven changes in Giorgia Meloni's team are possible after the European elections. The hypothesis, writes Repubblica, reinforces “the fears of the League who views the prospect of the post-vote with uncertainty”.

According to the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari, the downsizing could pass “from the promotion of Giancarlo Giorgetti to European commissioner. By indicating the Minister of Economy in the Brussels executive, Meloni could throw his deputy into the seat on Via XX Settembre, Maurizio Leo, exponent of FdI”.

Again according to Repubblica, “Meloni's intervention in the Northern League representation could be even more profound if the decline of the Carroccio were to have the sense of a collapse, with Salvini's leadership consequently in question”.

Changes are also in sight within Forza Italia, with some changes to men rather than positions. Repubblica always uses the names: “Alberto Granillo, manager of the sector, could take the place of Gilberto Pichetto Fratin at Energia. The Public Administration box would be freed up: among the possible new Forzista entries those of Deborah Bergamini, new vice-president of the party, or of the group leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli”.