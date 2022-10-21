Government Meloni, De Masi: “Good Giorgetti and Tajani, bad Bernini and Crosetto”

“It’s a right-wing team, obviously. Different, very different, from what a left-wing government team would have been. They had said on the eve that it would be a very high-quality government, frankly I must say there are new names, that will need to be tested, but the overall quality of the team is more or less the same as that of previous governments “.

Domenico De Masi, professor of sociology of work at the La Sapienza University of Rome, comments with Affaritaliani.it the list of ministers of the new government read in the late afternoon by the new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“For professional bias, teaching in university, I am troubled by Bernini minister of the university. Italy is full of excellent experts both from the pedagogical point of view for adults and young people and from that of the organization of the university system. But for the umpteenth time all of this has been neglected by putting a person without expertise in the subject at the helm of that department “.

Among the promoted, according to De Masi, there are “certainly Nordio to Justice but also the new Foreign Minister, Tajani, what a long and important experience in Europe. On the other hand, I am disturbed by the fact that the president of the arms manufacturers goes to the Ministry of Defense (Crosetto, ed). It seems to me an aspect of dystonic interests between them “.

“Giorgetti Economics is certainly the person with the most experience in the political landscape of the right, having also held ministries with similar skills. He is the most suitable person among the right-wing exponents “. Remaining in the Lega house,” per Salvini the Infrastructures are certainly a fallback, he would have wanted much more, but considering the balance in the majority he had to be satisfied. Even if to tell the truth it is a department where a lot of NRR’s money passes “, observes De Masi.

Inside of Crying himself, prefect of Rome, “judgment suspended, we will see him at work. I am certainly happy that Salvini did not go to the Interior Ministry, who has shown that he has an imprint that in my opinion is not what is needed for the good of the country”. On Dense to European Affairs “few surprises, Meloni’s man in the European Parliament until recently. Very good instead Urso economic development, a box that should not be underestimated at all. I believe that he is the most valuable minister of the entire government structure “.

Finally, among the parties “it is obvious that the Brothers of Italy win above all, and it could not have been otherwise given the outcome of the elections. Berlusconiwhich in recent days has been forced to invent the blatant mise-en-scène we have seen to carve out a minimum role, which otherwise it would no longer have, is certainly the one that comes out most dented “, concludes De Masi.

