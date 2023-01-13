Government, scouting of Renzi (with Gianni Letta) in Forza Italia, especially in the Senate. Earthquake in sight?

Many clues and many rumors. The scenario is sensational and still under wraps. Nothing official. But the hypothesis circulating in the Roman palaces of politics is truly sensational. That Come on Italy and in particular Silvio Berlusconi they are not happy with the first steps of the Meloni government it is clear. On the Budget Law, the Azzurri only obtained the raising of the minimum pensions to 600 euros for the over 75s and on the disputed non-renewal of the cut in excise duties on fuel, at least for the moment, Forza Italia has come out with broken bones. The line of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her loyal Brothers of Italy has passed.

Apart from the excellent diplomatic work of Antonio Tajani, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister very busy on the European and international scene, Berlusconi’s party has no impact. The other Azzurri representatives in the executive are practically absent from the political scene. Also the failure to ratify the Mes with the request of Meloni and the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti of further insights the European Union did not like Arcore. Not to mention the meeting between the president of the Council and Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP, to create a Conservative-Popular axis in the 2024 European elections which, on the one hand, aims to send the left and in particular the Socialists in opposition to Strasbourg and Brussels on the other hand, deprives Forza Italia and takes away that role to represent the EPP in Italy. Not to mention the polls that see a League recovering between 9 and 10% e the blues now below 7, widely surpassed by the Calenda-Renzi duo. Forza Italia has 44 deputies and 18 senators and is decisive in both houses of Parliament and, at least numerically, cannot be replaced by the Third Pole. Who in any case has other projects than those of being Meloni’s crutch.

This is how Transatlantic takes on the hypothesis that Berlusconi is evaluating external support in the coming weeks, or perhaps in the coming months. If things do not change and Forza Italia fails to affect economic issues as well, the break with the withdrawal of ministers and undersecretaries and, precisely, external support for the government cannot be ruled out. But qualified sources of FdI immediately reject the hypothesis, “we don’t even talk about it. All together or we’ll go back to the polls immediately”, they let it be known from the right. All while other insistent rumors speak of a “scouting” by the leader of Italia Viva and former premier (in collaboration with Gianni Letta who never liked the role of Forza Italia handmaid of Meloni) especially in the Senate among the disappointed ones of Forza Italia, the more moderate and centrist ones and above all those who remained out of government appointments. Anything can happen and we will see in the coming weeks, but, at least according to the rumors, something is boiling in the political pot.

Subscribe to the newsletter

