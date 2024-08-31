Melons to Affaritaliani.it: “Italians want a government that has the courage to change what doesn’t work”

“I am convinced, and I always have been, that Italians want a government that has the courage to change what doesn’t work. That focuses resources on what is important without squandering them. That represents Italy in the world with authority and reliability. This is what we try to do every day and I am very happy that they see it. All the more reason to move forward with even more determination”. The Prime Minister Georgia Meloni comment on Affaritaliani.it the survey carried out by Lab21.01 for La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it which was held in Ceglie Messapica, Brindisi, according to which 58.2% of Italians promotes the Prime Minister and 57.9% considers Meloni a “mature leader” (data growth of 3.1% compared to 2023).

