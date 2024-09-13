Government, Meloni thinks of two new ministers to strengthen her team

Georgia Melons she is apparently thinking about a government reshuffle: one or two new entries are possible. Everything has changed in the head of the prime minister after the explosion of the case Sangiuliano-Boccia. The lightning replacement at the ministry of Culturewhere Alessandro Giuli took office a few days ago, it seems – reports Il Corriere della Sera – that he has convinced the Prime Minister to change something in his government team. Previously the word “reshuffle” could not even be pronounced in Palazzo Chigi, now instead it is talked about openly. Although she has always defended her ruling class, the leader of FdI is apparently maturing the conviction that the team needs to be strengthenedbecause when it comes to the facts and current events, not all choices have proven to be adequate.”We are not forgiven for anything, we cannot be seen as asylum escapees…”the Prime Minister had vented during the national executive meeting.

For Daniela Santanchè – continues Il Corriere – it will take months. The first preliminary hearing of the trial on the alleged fraud against INPS will be held on October 9, but the possible referral to trial is still a distant ghost. Well before then, Meloni will have to replace Raffaele Dense in pole position to become Executive Vice President for Economy in Brussels. And if before Melons he had toyed with the idea of ​​being able to keep his delegations for himself, now he is thinking about the need to “assume” one or two new ministersto European Policies and to the PNRR. Then there is the mystery surrounding the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida.

According to what La Repubblica has learned, the minister was given the suggestion of reconstruct every step of each meeting with Boccia. He said he had never “got to know the lady better”. And that he had only seen her in the Chamber during an intergroup on the Mediterranean diet on 20 December 2023. Boccia instead had told In Onda to have met him in Pompeii on the occasion of the event to launch the candidacy of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO heritage site. Any oversight, it was specified, will not be appreciated at all.. Because after the tug-of-war over Sangiuliano, the Prime Minister does not accept any more stumbles. And she thinks they want to hit her in international relations. For this reason there is also a plan B. Which would see Lollobrigida “promoted” in Europe. In some organism linked to the agricultural world. While Matteo could go in her place Luncheshead of the Coldiretti near Meloni.