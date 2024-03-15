Government, the League's warning to FdI: without Autonomy anything can happen. But Meloni doesn't give in

Now the clash between Melons And Salvini it's no longer a secret, the last signal arrived the other day in the Senate, when the League presented the amendment on the third mandate for governors, the so-called “Zaia-saver” and FdI and FI voted against it. Now it's already time for one new battlethis time on the other reform dear to the Northern League: Autonomy. Roberto Calderoli – reports Repubblica – he summons the majority group leaders and claims: “The bill on autonomy must go in the Chamber by April. These are the agreements.” The Northern League member recalls the agreements made by Meloni and Salvini: “Un first green light before the European Championshipsso they have established”. With soft tones, the Fratelli d'Italia ambassador present – cautiously supported by Forza Italia – raises his hand and slows down: “For us the text must run parallel to the premiership. The problem is that that reform is in the Senate It's taking longer than expected…”.

The meeting with Calderoli – continues Repubblica – dissolves with nothing in fact. But it's not enough. Shortly afterwards, the Northern League minister contacted Palazzo Chigi, bringing the boss's message: without autonomy, anything can happen. However, he does not achieve the result of scaring the Prime Minister. Who reiterates the line to him: the premiership involves a double passage, therefore unlike autonomy no one thinks of forcing the times even further on the bill dear to the League. It is just one of the pieces of the conflict, a symptom of the lack of communication between the two leaders, but It's certainly not the only problem.