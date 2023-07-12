Meloni ready to ask Santanché for a step back

By now in the Palaces of Roman politics it is considered more than a rumor, almost a certainty. Giorgia Meloni, once she returned to Italy from the NATO summit of Vilnius, will speak to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and will ask for a step back from the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè (whose level of protection has also been increased after the protests in Versilia). For the time being, the prime minister will keep the delegations of the Ministry of Tourism to herself and then entrust them, probably after the summer, to another exponent of Brothers of Italy.

Besides, the pressure is too high. In FdI ea Palazzo Chigi they consider the intervention of the minister in the Senate last week to be wrong and the latest events in the press have further complicated the situation. Then there is also the case of Ignatius LaRussa and the controversies for the defense of the son accused of sexual violence. In fact, qualified sources explain, the Lombard summit of the Brothers of Italy – Santanchè and La Russa – is in check and the Prime Minister must do something. You must intervene.

