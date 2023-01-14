”Here you make Italy or you die…”. Giorgia Meloni connects with the Fdi electoral demonstration in Milan and quotes Giuseppe Garibaldi about the current historical moment. The prime minister underlines that we must not ”fear unpopular choices”.

”What we will have before us will be a complex period but this crisis-laden scenario must not prevent us from looking to the future with optimism. We need to move from crisis management to think bighave the courage for the long run”.

There will be “difficult moments”, but “at the end of this period – assures Meloni – Italy will be better than we found it”. For Meloni “we must go back to being masters of our destiny”, also on energy. “We answer only to the people.”

The premier then gives her endorsement to the governor of Lombardy: “Our national adventure has just begun, the Lombard one is about to expire. For us, the response from Lombardy is a particularly important response. I thank Attilio Fontana, because they have not been easy years. There coalition is united and compact” around him.