“Whatever I’ve done in my life, most have bet on my failure, the fact that I was a woman has something to do with it? Probably yes”. So Giorgia Meloni, speaking at the Sala Aldo Moro of Montecitorio, attending the new layout of the Sala delle Donne, where from today her photo is also posted as the first president of the women’s council in Italy. “I want to thank President Boldrini – articulated Meloni – because I didn’t know that this initiative was yours, I really thank you” for the invitation”, ”it wasn’t obvious…”.

Therefore, admitted the prime minister, “for me, the emotion I feel on this day and in this building is a bit particular, which made me reflect personally on the path I have taken in relation to the subject matter of this morning. I – has Meloni remembered – I crossed the threshold of this building for the first time as a parliamentarian at the age of 29 in a legislature in which I found myself at the first experience of becoming vice president of the Chamber. It was one of the many times in my life where I was tested. It was one of the many times I found myself doing something that apparently could seem bigger than me…”.

”Of course – underlined the prime minister – I was a deputy in the first legislature who found himself leading the work of an assembly where many members had decidedly more experience. And I thought at the time that this was due the almost amused looks of the colleagues the first time I sat on the top seat, a little that air that almost says ‘now we’re having fun…’. And I thought that this was also due to the surprise when I, chairing the Assembly, replied in kind to a colleague who had much more experience than me…”.

So the prime minister hoped that the spaces for women at the top could expand more and more. “I’d like to imagine a woman at the helm of the board of directors even in large investee companies” something “that has never happened. Having the first woman to lead a board of a state-owned company is the first goal“, warns the head of government.

Not only. “Here there is still a mirror that has to make room for a photothat time is not far off when we will be able to see it…”, Meloni has with an implicit reference to one woman head of state.