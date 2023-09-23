I see the horizon of the 5 years of government and I also need that horizon to carry out the major reforms that this nation needs. I would like this to be the year of reform: to see the first bricks of tax reform, to start constitutional reform, to do the most significant part of justice reform. And then the great reform of merit, particularly in schools and intervening on the housing emergency. There is a lot of work to do but we will respect the commitments made.” The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, states this in an interview with Tg1 which will be broadcast this evening in the 8pm edition. Then he returns to attack on the superbonus and citizen’s income. As regards the superbonus, “the numbers speak for themselves: one hundred and forty billion euros of hole taken away from healthcare, education, pensions, to renovate second homes and even castles”. On income he adds, «we did the right thing and what we promised: distinguishing those who can work from those who cannot. Those who cannot work keep the subsidy, those who can work should have work and training.”