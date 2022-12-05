Government, behind-the-scenes discontent in Forza Italia and Lega

Tension behind the scenes in the majority. Palpable. Perceivable speaking several deputies of all the parties of the centre-right, but in particular of Lega and Forza Italia. The strong impression is that Giorgia Meloni has engaged before the elections – also with the side of the Quirinal – with Washington and Brussels on a whole series of issues (from unconditional military support for Ukraine to the maintenance of public finances) and gradually, and with the text of the Budget Law in hand, brings out the discontent among many parliamentarians. Yesterday’s partial retreat by the premier on the Pos and on the ceiling of 60 euros, which could go down, was not liked by a slice of Lega and Forza Italia.

But – qualified sources explain – the limits are established by the European Union and are part of those objectives to be respected linked to the Pnrr. And therefore, probably, as she had written Affaritaliani.it, there will be a lowering of the ceiling (if not a return to 30 euros at least 40 or 45). Politically we are facing a solid axis of rigor, almost Dragon-like, represented by Meloni, by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettiby an important part of Fratelli d’Italia and which also enjoys the external support of Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. There will also be no upheaval on the Pnrr, but as the minister explained this morning Adolfo Urso a “serious” and “cordial” interlocution with the EU Commission to try to speed up the process and modify some objectives.

The maneuver has certainly left a bad taste in the mouth of Silvio Berlusconi’s Azzurri who, for example on raising minimum pensions, expected much more courage. Not to mention the Carroccio which had to settle for the roof up to 85 thousand euros for the flat tax for the self-employed (in the electoral campaign there was talk of 100 thousand euros) and above all of a (very ina) reform of pensions for 2023 (Quota 103 rather than the promised Quota 41). However Giorgetti, supported by Meloni and his men and with the support of Colle, has made very precise commitments with Brussels and, as demonstrated by the spread under control and below 200 points, the rigor and keeping of accounts pay off. However, stomach aches remain in the majority which could lead to amendments not agreed with the government. And in this case the axis with Calenda and Renzi it serves precisely to block any raids by Northern League and Azzurri in the Chamber.

