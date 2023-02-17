Government, alarm at Palazzo Chigi. Inside

The regional elections on Sunday and Monday showed that Giorgia Meloni is stronger and that the new League of Matthew Salvini, concrete, pragmatic and which has re-launched the old themes of regional autonomy and federalism, has strengthened. However, the “variable” Berlusconi, as they now call it, remains off the record in the majority and in the government. The pro-Putin exit at the seat of the former Knight has taken everyone by surprise. He certainly did it to recover a few votes, given that in all the polls the vast majority of Italians say stop sending arms to Mr Zelenskybut the damage is done.

Palazzo Chigi had to intervene immediately, reaffirming support for Ukraine and Forza Italia immediately triggered the usual cordon sanitaire around Berlusconi, recalling that in Parliament, in Italy and in Europe, Forza Italia has always voted in favor of Kiev. The foreign minister’s embarrassment is evident Antonio Tajani (forced to scramble), complete with a sensational disavowal by the EPP. So much so that today Manfred Weber, group leader of the European Popolari, has decided to cancel some study days in Naples, “following Silvio Berlusconi’s observations” on Zelensky, because “support for Ukraine is not optional”.

A problem, not a small one, given that Meloni is doing everything to get accredited in Europe and in the world after the setback of the failure to invite him to the Elysée by Emmanuel Macron. But – assures those who know him well – Berlusconi is like that. He founded the Centre-right, has been prime minister several times, was the proponent of the only real rapprochement between Russia and NATO in Pratica di Mare and now he can’t bear to play the role of supporting actor. Even ally number two, given that the numbers of the Regionals have certified that the League is clearly ahead of Forza Italia. The Azzurri, while indispensable from a numerical point of view (and this is the fear of the prime minister), are marginal, even within the government structure. Meloni’s real fear is that it’s just the beginning.

Whether he goes to a party demonstration or to watch a Monza match, there is always the risk that Berlusconi will leave, embarrassing Palazzo Chigthe. And not only about Ukraine. After the acquittal with a full formula in the Ruby-ter trial, lightning is now feared on the Justice front, of that reform that both Meloni and Salvini continue to say must be done together with the magistrates and obviously also the lawyers. The political crux remains, the “variable“, Berlusconi who at any moment can make the government tremble, put reforms at risk and above all embarrass Palazzo Chigi in Europe and internationally.

