FdI in opposition, Lega unknown





Spread at 400. Dispute with the European Union over the ESM, reform of the Stability Pact, Pnrr and deficit-GDP ratio for 2024. In the palaces of Roman power, including the Quirinale, we are already thinking about the “worst scenario”, i.e. the worst case scenario for the government of Centre-right led by Giorgia Meloni. If the economic-financial situation were to worsen in the coming weeks, also considering the divisions and arguments in the majority on various dossiers, plan B would be triggered. Colle, Brusselsfinancial markets absolutely do not want Italy to return to the polls.

Early elections – explain those in the know – would be detrimental to the country at a very delicate moment. And so the usual slogan would immediately start, that of Mario Monti and Mario Draghi: “We must save Italy”. But the key point is that in Parliament, considering that the Brothers of Italy would certainly remain in opposition to a new technical government, we need to bring together all the oppositions (Renzi included) and Forza Italia. Even if Antonio Tajani has always guaranteed loyalty to the centre-right, Silvio Berlusconi’s children, Marina and Piersilvio, entrepreneurs, absolutely do not want a crisis in the dark and a return to the polls.

And, also given the financial support of the Knight’s children to the Azzurri, Forza Italia necessarily, for the so-called “institutional spirit“, this time too he will lend himself to supporting an executive that “saves the country”. Then there is the League. Matteo Salvini would certainly like to be in the opposition, there are no doubts especially with the European elections in June 2024, but the moderate and governmental – from Giancarlo Giorgetti to regional presidents such as Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga – they would ask for another sacrifice and a gesture of responsibility. The Democratic Party would like Paolo Gentiloni as prime minister, but Tajani cannot accept him and so the most probable hypothesis is that of Giuliano Amato, who is also appreciated by the Forza Italia supporters. And the scenario, as Affaritaliani.it wrote, was born from the funeral of Giorgio Napolitano.

After all, the signs are all there. There Germany closes the borders and does not want the migrants who land in Lampedusa (with the suspicion that it is really an action to put us in difficulty), France and Von der Leyen talk about support but no concrete facts. Without considering the very tough clash over the failure to approve the Mes by the Italian Parliament and on the differences on the reform of the EU Pact. And, the icing on the cake, the Italian government is in constant dispute with the ECB (not only over the rise in interest rates). A scenario which, by putting the pieces together like a puzzle, leads to the “worst scenario”.

