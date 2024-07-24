Government, Meloni at Copasir

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was heard this afternoon before the Copasir, the parliamentary commission that oversees the work of the secret services. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano and the Director of the DIS Elisabetta Belloni. The latter will be heard during another hearing scheduled before the Committee for tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.