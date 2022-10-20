Giorgia Meloni, they say, is determined to close the ministerial sudoku quickly, immediately after receiving the post of prime minister from the head of state (tomorrow afternoon or Saturday morning at the latest). The impression is that he wants to dissolve the reserve with the list of ministers already the day after tomorrow afternoon, in Draghi style to take shelter from new unforeseen events (we are talking about a third tranche of ‘stolen audio’ from the Cav) which could abruptly interrupt the negotiations and bring chaos back to the center-right even before arriving at Palazzo Chigi.

In the evening a phone call is expected from the leader of via della Scrofa with Matteo Salvini for the last filings. While it is said that today there were no contacts with Silvio Berlusconi. As always happens in these cases, they say, some names, even in key positions, will remain ‘covered’ until the end. At present, the Brothers of Italy will express the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, most likely Giovanbattista Fazzolari. The Ministry of the Sea will be established, which should incorporate the delegation to ports (strategic for managing irregular landings, removing it from Infrastructures) and will probably hold Defense for its party, of primary importance now with the ongoing Ukrainian conflict (we always speak by Adolfo Urso and general Luciano Portolano); Tourism (favored Daniela Santanchè) and Agriculture, ‘contested’ by Roberto Berruti, Luca Di Carlo and Francesco Lollobrigida, current president of the deputies of Fdi and loyal to Giorgia (which rumors indicate as a minister, not necessarily for this box) . Guido Crosetto is also in charge. Another Melonian, the current co-president of Ecr in Brussels, ‘back’ in Parliament on 25 September last, Raffaele Fitto, will have European Affairs. It is still not clear, however, who the delegation to the Secret Services will go to.

Meloni does not intend to give up his grip on Justice, with the former prosecutor Carlo Nordio, favored on the blue Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, sponsored by Silvio Berlusconi and one of the reasons for the tug-of-war underway with Forza Italia. The former president of the Senate is however given ‘inside’, perhaps to the Reforms, together with Antonio Tajani. In the balance until yesterday due to the ‘pro-utinian phrases’ of the Cav, the number two forceist should win, probably to foreigners. No problem even for Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (liked by Meloni) and on pole for the ecological transition. The University should be assigned to the force worker Gloria Saccani Jotti, while Annamaria Bernini would always be in the running for the public service or education.

As for the League, Matteo Salvini should go to Infrastructure, Giancarlo Giorgetti to Economy, Prefect Matteo Piantedosi to Viminale, Roberto Calderoli to Regional Affairs, Simona Baldassarre to the Family. The jurist Giuseppe Valditara is indicated at the Instruction. The game is still open to entrust a dicastery to ‘Noi moderati’, who have already obtained some seats in the Bureau of the Chamber and Senate and have managed to form autonomous groups thanks to FDI parliamentarians on loan. If the centrists were to win, Maurizio Lupi (in contention for relations with Parliament) would benefit. For work we think of Marina Calderone and for Health a technician, Francesco Rocca above all.