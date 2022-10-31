First “operational” council of ministers for the Meloni government and first press conference for the premier together with the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio and that of Health Orazio Schillaci in the light of the measures adopted. From the renewal of the impedimental prison – of which the prime minister said she was “proud” – to the crackdown on rave partyuntil stop the vaccination obligation for health personnel but at the same time the maintenance of the use of masks in hospitals and RSA. Meloni began the press conference by listing the appointments of the undersecretaries and of the deputy ministers and communicating that Bruno Frattasi is the new prefect of Rome, replacing Piantedosi. From the government team “I expect solidity and loyalty – he declared -. There is an air of great enthusiasm even in the awareness of the difficulties to be faced ».

Rave, Meloni: “Stop the laxity of the state, you don’t come here from all over Europe to commit a crime”



Obstative prison

“We promised speed, we were fast,” Meloni introduced. «This morning we proceeded to approve a first decree, which in my opinion is very important. Personally, for me, it is at times symbolic because in the report I made to the Chambers I mentioned the fight against organized crime. I am proud that the first provision of this government contains an initiative that goes in this direction ». In this regard, “we have decided to intervene on a matter that is particularly close to our heart, namely the impedimental prison – he explained -. And out of respect for the work done by Parliament we have decided to take the law as voted in the House and included in the decree ». “I hope that there are no other measures” ad hoc, she added. “On the subject of the fight against the mafia we will not take steps backwards but steps forward”.

The measure, together with the tightening of penitentiary benefits for those who do not collaborate, specified Meloni, “was agreed with the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio”. “We have accepted the advice of the Council – said the holder of Justice -. It is a question of adapting to the indications of the Court, and also of accepting the indication given by the previous Parliament that had proposed this modification ”.

Postponement of the Cartabia reform

The premier then explained the reason for the postponement of the Cartabia reform decided by the government: “There was a risk of paralysis of our judicial system and that there was no legal certainty because there was a danger that convicted people could get out of prison”. “For the purposes of the NRP, nothing changes – said Meloni -, we took two months”. We “welcomed the cry of pain of the prosecutors, investigating magistrates, courts of appeal and general prosecutors – added Nordio – in asking for the postponement of the application of the Cartabia reform, which in any case goes in the right direction”.

Rave party

With the rule on rave parties “we intervene on the matter with a rule that provides for a new crime, that of invasion for dangerous gatherings”, continued Meloni. “Initially it was decided to intervene on an aggravating circumstance for the crime that already exists – he explained -, namely Invasion of land and buildings, but we have chosen to introduce a new and different crime to prevent it from being included among the crimes against the heritage and not for public safety “. To tighten “they were already working on it – underlined Piantedosi -. The requirements of necessity and urgency arise from the fact that the absence of effective legislation in our country made us particularly vulnerable, as evidenced by the news in recent years “.

“We are confident – continued the Minister of the Interior -, as happens in other countries and other sectors, that the rule, once introduced, can be an element of deterrence for these events”. In the past “the impression that the Italian state has given is lax on the subject of respect for the rules and legality”, added Meloni, specifying that now “political will makes the difference” and “the signal is that there is no he can come to Italy to commit a crime ”because“ there are rules that are applied ”.

The Modena rave and the Predappio event «are completely different things, Predappio is an event that has been going on for many years. On the rave party there was a complaint from the owner “, added Piantedosi, explaining that” Predappio is managed with the canons of public order. ” The demonstration “politically is something distant from me in a very significant way.” Meloni pointed out.

Stop Covid vaccine obligation

“The expiry of the Covid vaccination obligation is brought forward to November 1. This is because the epidemiological picture has changed, in particular from the data we can see that the impact on hospitals is limited and there is a decrease in infections and stabilization of hospital employment ”, explained the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. “To this – he continued – is added the shortage of medical personnel: therefore having these unvaccinated doctors returned to work serves to counteract the shortage and guarantee the right to health”.

Covid, Schillaci: “Never thought of not extending the obligation of masks in hospitals”





On the masks, “at 8 am today I signed an ordinance extending the obligation to use masks in health facilities in relation not only to the Covid-19 scenario but also to the fact that we are approaching the flu season – he stressed Schillaci -. We have never thought of going in this direction, there is no afterthought ». “If there are new variants we are ready to intervene – he specified -. As for the Covid data bulletin, the data is collected every day but having a weekly estimate gives a different picture. The data are not classified and are available to the competent authorities ».

It was Meloni who clarified the government’s line: “We proceed by making choices based on the things that are effective, with very clear information and working hard on empowerment”. Referring to how the pandemic has been fought so far, “Covid has become an electoral campaign issue. There was an ideological approach, ”she added, underlining how the government will henceforth act on the basis of scientific evidence.