Santanchè-Meloni-Mattarella: the behind the scenes between the government and the Quirinale

“In my opinion, a notice of guarantee does not automatically determine the resignation of a minister, even more so in these ways”. The words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni from Vilnius have been read by many as a defense to the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche. Apparently, because the Prime Minister also used the term “complex” to define the situation of the Minister of Tourism.

In Parliamentrigorously with the microphone off, both majority and opposition sources are convinced that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella he will put pressure, using moral suasion, to convince the prime minister to ask the owner of Tourism for a step back.

