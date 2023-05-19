São Gonçalo do Amarante Airport (RN) has been operated by Inframérica since 2012; planned investment is BRL 309 million

This Friday (May 19, 2023) the government holds the auction for the 1st rebidding of an airport in the country. This is the airport of São Gonçalo do Amarante, in Rio Grande do Norte. The asset was operated by Infrarica, but the consortium requested its return in 2020.

The estimated investment value in the new concession is R$ 309 million over the 30-year period of the contract. However, the new concessionaire will only be able to take over the airport when the Union pays off the unamortized investments made by the old concessionaire, estimated at R$ 550 million.

This amount may be deducted from the R$ 227 million that the future concessionaire will have to pay as a grant amount (money paid to the government for the use of public infrastructure).

According to experts consulted by the Power360this is one of the main challenges at the airport, which is 30 km from the capital Natal.

“There is a security for the concessionaire, that he will only disburse these amounts [de outorga] definitively if the Union pays its part, to guarantee that the compensation will be paid and the transfer of the operation will take place. It is a guarantee that the future concessionaire has that he will pay the concession and that he will not obtain the concession”, said lawyer Fernando Vernalha, from Vernalha e Pereira Associados.

There is also unanimity among specialists and the market that the auction will not have many players. This is because the asset is not a large airport and also because of the risks involved in re-bidding.

“I think it will not attract large investors because it is a small asset and has peculiarities. I think that there will attract more interest from operators that are in the region and have synergy with the operation of this airport and have other assets there”, said Vernalha.

UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PROCESS

The rebidding of São Gonçalo do Amarante airport will be the great test of the federal government on how it will deal with assets that have been returned. In addition to Viracopos (SP) and Galeão (RJ), there are other assets that are in the process of being returned:

highways:

BR-040/RJ/MG: Concer;

BR-040/GO/MG: Route 040;

BR-060/163/262/DF/GO/MG: Concebra;

BR-163/MS: MSVia;

BR-101/RJ: Fluminense Highway.

Railways:

There is still discussion within the government about the possibility of the assets returning to the Union to be improved and only then returning to the private sector. This is the case with highways, for example.

However, for the specialists interviewed by the Power360, the assessment is that the renegotiation of contracts with the current concessionaires would be the best scenario for the Union. This is because the current context of returning assets generates devaluation and may reduce the aggressiveness of participants in future biddings, in addition to being a very time-consuming process, at least 2 years.

In addition, the transition period during the change of concessionaires can also affect the quality of services.

“I imagine that the price conditions tomorrow will not be as satisfactory as they were back in 2011, 2012. For this reason, renegotiating with the Union may make more sense because you have the continuity of the service, and the concessionaires learn efficiently over the course of the year. of time”said lawyer Luciano Barros, from the Figueiredo & Velloso Advogados Associados.