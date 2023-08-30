Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/30/2023 – 11:53 am

Despite the slower pace of job creation with a formal contract in July, the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said this Wednesday, 30, that the government maintains the projection of growth of 2 million in the balance of formal employment in 2023 .

The formal labor market recorded a positive balance of 142,702 formal jobs in July, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). In the accumulated of the first seven months of 2023, the balance is positive in 1.166 million vacancies.

“President Lula is always more optimistic, and talks about 2 million jobs or more in 2023. We also want to, but I believe that credit and high interest rates still hinder the Brazilian economy. On the other hand, the government’s resumption of stalled works, and the PAC and Minha Casa Minha Vida announcements point to a positive scenario,” added the minister.

Marinho said he is optimistic about the results for the coming months. “We expect, as is usually the case, more positive numbers over the course of these months now in the middle of the year,” he added.

According to the median of Projeções Broadcast, the market projects a much lower result for the year, with a net opening of 1.353 million jobs in total until December. Projections range from 950,000 to 1.710 million jobs.