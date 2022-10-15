Government, Lupi: “In politics these things are overcome, we need to take a step back”

After yesterday “rags” flew between Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi and candidate for premier Giorgia Meloni , Maurizio Lupileader of Noi Moderati, interviewed by Republic he hopes that peace will soon be made. “Let’s think about the dramatic problems we have before us. Otherwise it won’t be the failure of Melons, but of all the center-right“.

If on the one hand Lupi understands the harsh response of the president of FdI: “Anyone would have answered like this. Respect is okaybut if a judgment of this kind comes out, one feels provoked “, the other emphasizes that in politics, however, “these things are overcome“.

“It is always difficult, continues Lupi, to recognize that a person younger than you can be a more authoritative point of reference. I too would have liked to have taken 30%, but it didn’t happen that way. It must be accepted “.

Berlusconi was the founder of the center-right and, according to Lupi, “regardless of political weight”, he expects “a recognition of this role of ‘noble father‘”,” however Giorgia did well to reiterate that the responsibility for forming the government is his. The rules of the center-right are clear: they guide whoever has the most votes. “In general, he stresses that” sometimes for the greater good we must take a step back from legitimate expectations “

