Tourist tax review hypothesis, up to 25 euros

The amount of the tourist tax is changing. As Ansa writes, the tax could be extended to all municipalities that want to apply it (not just provincial capitals or tourist towns or those considered cities of art). In addition, it could be remodeled: it starts from an amount of up to 5 euros in the case of a night’s stay costing less than 100 euros and goes up to a maximum of 25 euros per day in ultra-luxury hotels (over 750 euros per night). This is provided for by a law, still in draft stage, which could be included in a future decree. It is also established that the proceeds will be allocated not only to interventions in the tourism sector but also to waste collection and disposal.

Tourism: Confindustria, with tourist tax there is a risk of competitiveness

“It is surprising that after months of fruitful dialogue and discussion, instead, we are suddenly proceeding with the approval of a text where some of the cornerstones on which the reform under discussion was based seem to be missing”. This was stated by Maria Carmela Colaiacovo, president of Confindustria Alberghi, in expressing “concern for the indiscretions of these hours that would like a new text on the tourist tax to be approved in the next Council of Ministers”. Among all, the note reads, “the restriction on the destination of the revenue – created to support tourist activities, the promotion and marketing of tourism – which instead of being strengthened seems to be disappearing with the explicit provision of being able to use it to cover the costs of the waste service”. Just as “the overall increase in the tax, in addition to the higher cost, would also be applied to less touristic destinations, contradicting the efforts of operators and local administrations in recent years, for a better distribution and deseasonalization of flows in internal areas”. The sector, Confindustria Alberghi further highlights, “is making an important contribution to the country’s economy, in particular with the growth of international travellers, after the difficult years of Covid. But foreign competition is strong and fierce, we need careful policies that do not compromise the competitiveness of our businesses and our destinations. We cannot be a mere ATM for municipalities”.

Tourism, Federalberghi: supports GDP, no tourist tax increases

Tourism businesses do not agree with the proposal to further increase the tourist tax. This is stated in a note from Federalberghi, which underlines how the sector, which is among the first to contribute to the growth of GDP and employment, has recently renewed the National Collective Labor Agreement, taking on a significant burden. The common goal, the association added, must be to “support its growth, not to slow it down”. The proposal, which Federalberghi says is circulating in government circles, would authorize the application of the tourist tax in all 7,904 Italian municipalities (currently only provincial capitals, unions of municipalities and tourist municipalities can apply it) and to increase its amount. For example, for a room in a three-star hotel costing 100 euros, you will pay up to ten euros per night, as if from one day to the next the weight of VAT (which is equal to 10%) were doubled.

The hoteliers’ federation recalled that only a few months have passed since, in view of the Jubilee, the maximum ceiling of the tourist tax was raised by 40%, from 5 to 7 euros per night and per person, and the possibility of using it to cover waste collection costs was introduced, distorting the purpose of the institution. Federalberghi asked those responsible for defining national policy to impose correct budgetary discipline on local authorities, rather than providing them with the tools to worsen the situation. “We also ask that a fund be established by national law to permanently support the redevelopment of tourist accommodation businesses, and that automatic financing be guaranteed by drawing on a portion of the proceeds from the tourist tax,” he continued. Federalberghi also reiterated its proposal to finance the functions performed by local authorities in the tourism sector with methods other than the tourist tax. For example, instead of a tax paid only by guests of accommodation facilities, Federalberghi proposes to establish a city tax or activate a co-participation of local authorities in the VAT revenue of all productive activities that benefit from the tourist economy.