Government, Lollobrigida and the gaffe at the Rimini meeting. The irony of former coach Orlando (Pd): “We have to do something to help the rich”

Francis Lollobrigida he ended up once again in the storm for a sentence pronounced at the Rimini meeting that infuriated the opposition and not only. The minister of Agriculture talking about the differences in terms of power between United States and our country declared: “In Italy we have an interclass food education: often the poor eat better of the rich because they buy quality products from the manufacturer at low cost”. His words have not gone unnoticed and several politicians have harshly criticized them.

The Democratic Party wastes no time in highlighting them. “I I especially deal with those Italians who are struggling to go shopping, there are many, despite having seen that unfortunately there are some ministers who think that the poor eat better than the rich. There’s not even a need for parodies when there’s a government that lives on another planet“, observes the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schleinfrom the not distant celebration of the Unification of Bologna.

