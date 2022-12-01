“It is a government that is desperately looking for allies with which to replace the current allies. I have seen that the Third Pole and Calenda have already proposed to replace Forza Italia. They have been voted to be the opposition and are already ready to become the majority . frankly incomprehensible”. Like this Enrico Letta on Tg3.

“The maneuver – continued the Pd leader – is inadequate because with inflation at 12% there is a need to support wages, to intervene with the minimum wage and there is a need for much more effective interventions on energy. And then it is unfair because it takes away from the poorest and helps tax evaders and takes it out on the Italians who pay taxes and who are the majority”. “It is a government that sails on sight, the maneuver is valid for the next three months and not for the whole year”, he underlined.