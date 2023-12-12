According to them, there are points on which there is no agreement, such as the inclusion of System S and the commission amendments

Government leaders Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Congress defended that the vote on the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) be postponed. There is a possibility that the text will be analyzed this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) at the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee).

They met on Monday night (Dec 11, 2023) in Brasília (DF) to discuss the matter. According to government leaders in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP), and, in the Chamber, the federal judge José Guimarães (PT-CE), there are points on which there is no agreement, such as the inclusion of System S and new rules for paying commission amendments.

Randolfe Rodrigues said that the vote on the CMO should be held on Wednesday or Thursday (13th and 14th December). “This is a request that we are making to the president of the joint budget committee and it is a request that will also be discussed with the president [da Câmara] Arthur Lira [PP-AL] to have more time to pore over the deputy's report Danilo Forte [União Brasil-CE]”, he told journalists.

For him, the text of the LDO is “bad for the Executive and very bad for the Legislature”. According to Randolfe, the new procedures present in the text “advance a little” what is it about “the attribution of executive power” in what he understands to be “principle of separation of Powers”.

Regarding the committee amendments, he said that “the problem” is not the payment schedule, but its execution, since the reduction of the government's budgetary margin “It is something that will bring difficulties”.

The LDO report presented by Danilo Forte changes the rules of commission amendments, creating a mandatory payment by the government. Today, this type of amendment does not need to be paid for by the Executive – it is only mandatory in so-called mandatory amendments.

“In practice [a proposta de LDO como está] expands the budget provision, removing it from the government and making it available to the Legislature. So, it doesn’t seem reasonable to us and we are going to talk, exhaust the dialogue”said Randolfe.

José Guimarães said that “the centrality of the proposal” represents “an institutional problem” that must be resolved. “The Executive executes, governs, and the Legislative elaborates. Roles cannot be reversed despite advances, corrections must be made”, he declared, adding that he will talk to the rapporteur, as the measure, as it is being proposed, is a “disservice to the Republic”.

He claimed to have “scared” when he saw that the rapporteur “put System S” at LDO. Randolfe said that this inclusion is bad not only for System S, but for the government and culture in the country.

The LDO rapporteur, the federal deputy Danilo Forte defended on Monday (Dec 11) the inclusion of System S in the Union Budget after criticism from representatives of the entities. The rapporteur said that the measure will enable “shed light on operational ambiguity” of the 9 institutions that make up the system.

“Keeping control bodies away from the operations of entities is giving way to the weakening of System S itself, putting at risk the important service provided to society”, he said in a note. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 65 kB).