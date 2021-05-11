The appointment was this Tuesday in parallel to Alberto Fernández’s tour of Europe. The US & Argentina Congressional Business Briefing seminar organized by the United States Chamber (Amcham) and the Argentine embassy in Washington left in the air concepts that Argentine officials have been holding in search of international support.

The head of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa thanked his US peers who months ago ratified a project in which they whitewashed the United States Treasury and the International Monetary Fund a Request for the realities of developing countries to be reassessed when defining issues related to indebtedness with the international financial organization.

The Argentine deputy also appreciated the decision of the United States government to work with multilateral organizations to supply the world with vaccines developing countries, such as those of the so-called Covax Fund.

Sergio Massa in a conversation with Washington this Tuesday, organized by the American Chamber and the US Ambassador Jorge Argüello

Massa was invited to meet with the Argentine ambassador in Washington, Jorge Argüello. Well-known figures from the US Congress participated and were presented by the CEO of AmCham Argentina, Alejandro Díaz.

“In the last 100 days we have experienced intensity in the new relationship between Argentina and the dialogue between Fernández and Biden, the climate change summit, or the visits of Commander Craig Faller and special assistant Juan González,” said Argüello at the inauguration of the seminar, in which he also revealed that he prepares a visit by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá to Washington. He did not say when it would be but it is shortly, and it is undoubtedly the prelude to the maximum trip that Argüello seeks: to take Alberto Fernández to the White House to meet him with the Democratic president.

Ambassador Jorge Arguello and Deputy Sergio Massa at the seminar organized by AmCham

Massa is also preparing a trip to Washington, which could be in June, and which may coincide with that of Foreign Minister Solá. But all this is to be confirmed.

Both Argüello and Massa highlighted parliamentary diplomacy as an “irreplaceable political tool” to use when necessary. Among the speakers was Deputy Graciela Camaño, who raved about Ambassador Argüello and then made a curious speech for a seminar that had an economic objective. He spoke of the English invasions and the Argentine dictatorship.

“There is no employment without employers, nor work without capital,” Massa pointed out at one point after also saying that today the bilateral exchange with the United States, the main investor in Argentina, had fallen by 29%. The leader of the Renewal Front also recognized as important some aspects that companies demand from the Government: trade issues, strengthening, clear rules. He called for economic policies that are of the State, that exceed the governments of the day.

Among the other speakers were the representatives Jefrrey Darren Duncan -of the Argentine-American friendship group- James Andrew Himes, Carol Miller. And for the private sector, the president of the Southern Cone of Tenaris, Javier Martínez Alvarez, spoke.