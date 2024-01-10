Jaques Wagner met with Pacheco and executive secretary of Finance this Wednesday (10.jan.2024)

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said this Wednesday (10.Jan.2024) that the possibility of returning the MP from the reinstatement is not on the government's radar, but spoke of the possibility of slicing up the text in bills. The statement came after a meeting with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the executive secretary of Finance, Dario Durigan. Since it was published by the government, the measure has faced resistance from Congress and opposition leaders have been pushing for the measure to be returned. There will be a new round of negotiations on Monday (15 January) with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. On Tuesday, Pacheco warned Lula that, as it stands, the MP will not pass in Congress.