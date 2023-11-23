Planalto understood that this was a matter between the Legislature and the Judiciary and allowed the vote

The leader of the government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (BA), was the only PT senator to vote for approve the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that limits the powers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The party advised against the proposal, but, according to the congressman, Planalto understood that it was a matter between the Legislature and the Judiciary and approved the vote.

According to Jaques Wagner, the author and rapporteur of the proposal –the senators Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and Amin Esperidião (PP-SC)respectively – did “the movement to minimize or reduce differences” that could “bother or be misinterpreted as an intrusion” from Congress in the Supreme Court.

“I understand that, with this evolution and, in my opinion, understanding that no decision should be kept ‘ad infinitum’, I would like to announce that my vote will be ‘yes’, in favor of the PEC”, said the senator.

PEC 8 of 2021 limits monocratic decisions in the STF. It was approved in the Senate, on Wednesday (November 22, 2023), by 52 votes in favor and 18 against. The proposal now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. The section that changed the rule on view requests (extra deadline) was removed by the rapporteur.

The text established that requests of this nature would be granted collectively, with a maximum term of 6 months. Today, in the Supreme Court, each minister can request a review individually, having a period of up to 90 days to resume the trial. The withdrawal took place after a request from party leaders and an amendment from the senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

During the discussion, the rapporteur also accepted an amendment from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which proposed that, when an unconstitutionality is declared, the affected Power can defend itself. For example, if it was the Executive, it is up to the AGU (Attorney General of the Union). But if it is the Legislature, lawyers from the Chamber and Senate must defend it.

The PEC prohibits ministers from giving monocratic decisions that suspend:

effectiveness of laws;

normative acts (commands from the Executive Branch for the correct application of laws); It is

acts of the President of the Republic, the Senate, the Chamber and Congress.

The government acted discreetly to avoid approval of the text, which is disliked by Supreme Court ministers and placed the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), under pressure from judges.

The proposal gained strength in Congress after you speak by the president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, at a UNE (National Union of Students) event. “We defeated censorship, we defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism”he stated.