Treasury established zero deficit for next year, in relation to GDP; José Guimarães’ speech was given at a PT event

The leader of the Government in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), defended non-compliance with the fiscal deficit target for 2024 if necessary. The statement given this Saturday (Dec 9, 2023) differs from the economic team of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I was talking to the president [do PT] Gleisi [Hoffmann] what, If we have to run a deficit, we will have to do it. Otherwise we won’t win the election in 2024. It’s clear that the Lula government has a fiscal responsibility, but we have a problem”said during the PT Electoral Conference for 2024, held in Brasília.

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), earlier defended a deficit in public accounts of up to 2% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2024. “For me, I would make a deficit of 1%, 2% [do PIB]“said the PT member in a panel at the party conference alongside the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, who is in favor of the zero deficit tax for next year.

The Lula government decided to maintain the fiscal target of zero deficit for 2024, in relation to GDP. The president had said, at the end of October, that he could make the target more flexible, but he backtracked.

2024 elections

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), also participated in the party event alongside Guimarães. According to Padilha, municipal elections are essential to elect congressmen in general elections and, consequently, strengthen the government’s base in Congress.

“If we want to change the reality of the National Congress, we need to think about municipal elections in this way and elect leaders [em 2024]“he said.

The PT Electoral Conference for 2024 in Brasília held this Saturday (Dec 8, 2023) brought together PT pre-candidates for next year’s municipal elections. The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, whose presence was expected on the panel with Padilha, did not appear.

