Senator Carlos Portinho says that it is necessary to “learn to win and lose”; Protesters close highways across Brazil

The government leader in the Senate, Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), criticized this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022) demonstrations that do not accept the defeat of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the election for the Planalto Palace. According to the congressman, not every demonstration is democratic and he said it was necessary to “Learn to Win and Lose”. Groups of truck drivers have closed roads throughout Brazil since the end of the election on Sunday (30.Oct).

“Not every popular demonstration is democratic if its aspirations are not. We always have to learn to win and lose. The alternation of power is also a foundation of Democracy. Today’s defeat will be tomorrow’s victory. We are the majority in Congress and we will defend our values ​​there!”, he wrote the senator on his Twitter profile.

Since the election result was proclaimed by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Bolsonaro has not commented on the fact. There is an expectation that he will speak on the subject this Tuesday (Nov. 1) at Palácio da Alvorada.

Meanwhile, groups of truck drivers have blocked at least 230 stretches of highways since dawn on Monday (Oct 31) against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Sunday’s presidential elections (Oct 30).

According to survey of Power360, with the PRF (Federal Highway Police) state units, 21 states and the Federal District registered active roadblocks until 11 am this Tuesday (Nov. 1). Read the complete list of closed roads at the end of this article.

There are 177 stretches with total blockages, 48 ​​with partial bans, 1 with agglomeration, 76 released and 4 without information released by the PRF. The information is up to date at 11 am this Tuesday (Nov. 1).

On Monday night (Oct 31), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the PRF to unblock the highways immediately. Later, the STF formed a majority to uphold Moraes’ decision. Another decision by the minister determined that the PM (Military Police) can clear highways, including federal ones.

The minister set a fine of BRL 100,000 per hour of non-compliance as of midnight on Tuesday (Nov. 1). The penalty will be applied directly to the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques.