Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 20:37

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated this Thursday (4), in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, in the laying of the cornerstone of the Orion Project, a laboratory complex for advanced research into pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that cause diseases, which will be the most advanced in Latin America and one of the most important in the world.

The event took place on the campus of the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM), which houses the Sirius Project, a 68,000-square-meter particle accelerator, considered the largest research infrastructure ever built in Brazil. The Sirius structure will be linked to Oriun, a novelty in this type of scientific research with pathogens, since the particle accelerator can reveal details of the structures of atoms.

“I want to leave my grandchildren and great-granddaughters a world that is infinitely better, more humane, healthier and more democratic than the one I received from my parents. I think that is what should prevail in our minds: what kind of world do we want? And that is what makes me proud to come here and participate in the laying of the foundation stone of an extraordinary research center like this and a laboratory that has no equal in the world,” said the president.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, stated that the Orion Project laboratory complex will place Brazil at the forefront of international scientific research. “Orion will enable our country to monitor, isolate and research biological agents to develop diagnostic methods, vaccines and treatments for diseases,” she explained.

With planned high-tech and maximum biosafety facilities, classified as NB4, unprecedented in Latin America, the Orion Project will allow unprecedented experiments in areas such as health surveillance, identification of high-risk pathogens, vaccine research, diagnostic methods, disease treatment and epidemiological strategies.

Orion is part of the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) and is financed with resources from the National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT) of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and supported by the Ministry of Health. According to official information, R$240 million had been allocated to the project by June 2024. An additional R$760 million is planned by 2026, totaling more than R$1 billion in investments.

“All countries will need to prepare for new pandemics and Orion is part of the PAC’s plan to prepare for new health emergencies,” noted the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, who also participated in the event.