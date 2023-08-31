President Lula participates in the official launch of the Brasil Sem Fome Plan this Thursday (31.Aug), in Teresina, Piauí

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will participate this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) in the official launch of the Brasil Sem Fome Plan, in Teresina (PI). Public policy aims to remove the country from the UN Hunger Map (United Nations), reduce poverty rates and food and nutrition insecurity.

The plan approved by Caisan (Interministerial Chamber for Food and Nutrition Security), which brings together 24 ministries, includes 80 actions and public policies to achieve around 100 goals. It is divided into 3 central axes, according to Valéria Burity, extraordinary secretary for combating hunger, at the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger.

“The 1st axis brings together actions to guarantee access to income, and also to promote citizenship, access to public policy for social protection. The 2nd axis brings together actions ranging from the production to the consumption of adequate and healthy food. And the 3rd axis is the mobilization of other Powers, other federative entities and civil society, so that we join efforts to, in fact, fight hunger in the country”, explained Burity on Wednesday (30.Aug), during an interview with journalists in the capital of Piauí.

serious situation

In 2014, Brazil left the UN (United Nations) Hunger Map, but returned to the scenario in the following years, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

Data from the global report State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, released by 5 UN specialized agencies, indicate that 1 in 10 Brazilians (9.9%) experienced severe food insecurity from 2020 to 2022. And almost ⅓ (32.8%) of the country’s population is included in the categories of severe or moderate food insecurity, which is equivalent to 70.3 million Brazilians.

The situation shows a worsening in access to food security in the country. Previous data, from 2014 to 2016, indicated a percentage of 18.3%.

Monitoring

Urban centers are the places with the most people, in absolute terms, going hungry in the country. In Brazil, 27 million –out of the 33 million citizens experiencing severe food insecurity– live in cities, according to the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, carried out by Pension network (Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security), 2022. The most vulnerable portion is of households headed by black women, homeless people, traditional groups and communities, informal workers, among others.

“In percentage terms, there is a high prevalence of hunger in rural areas, but in absolute numbers, we have more people going hungry in urban areas. It is a policy that also aims to ensure that food arrives at these centers, to assemble a set of equipment”, said Valeria Burity.

“A great novelty is the Food Acquisition Program delivering products to solidarity kitchens, which were civil society initiatives to face hunger during the pandemic”, added the secretary. The plan also provides for the resumption of public stocks to regulate food supply and prices.

Among the actions already under way, Burity mentioned the readjustment per capita of the Pnae (National School Feeding Program), the new Bolsa Família, the appreciation of the minimum wage, the resumption of the PAA (Food Acquisition Program), the Crop Plan for Family Agriculture, among others.

Read more:

With information from Brazil Agency.