In all, 6 actions will be announced at an event on the afternoon of this Tuesday (21.Mar) in Brasília

The federal government will launch this Tuesday afternoon (21.Mar.2023) a new package of measures for racial equality in the country. The event will be at the Planalto Palace, with the presence of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Minister Anielle Franco (Racial Equality).

In all, there will be 6 new measures that aim to reduce racial inequality, the appreciation of black and quilombola peoples, in addition to the drop in the rate of violence and homicides against young black people in the country.

The ceremony will also celebrate 20 years of racial equality policies in Brazil, from the creation of the Special Secretariat for Policies to Promote Racial Equality, in the 1st Lula government, in 2003, to the current Ministry of Racial Equality.

QUILOMBOLS

Lula and Anielle Franco will announce the creation of the Aquilomba Brasil program, to promote actions for the quilombola population. It is estimated that 214,000 families and more than 1 million people in Brazil are quilombolas.

Aquilomba Brasil will focus on access to land, infrastructure and quality of life, productive inclusion and local development, and rights and citizenship.

Lula will also sign the titling of 3 quilombola territories: Brejo dos Crioulos (MG), whose process has been open for 20 years; Lagoa dos Campinhos and Serra da Guia, in Sergipe, which have been seeking titles for 19 and 18 years, respectively.

BLACKS

In the new package there are actions aimed at the Brazilian black population. The National Affirmative Action Program will structure actions for black access and permanence in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, in addition to proposing policies to reserve vacancies in government agencies.

The federal government will also reformulate and implement the Plano Juventude Negra Viva, which began to be elaborated during the Dilma administration. The working group aims to reduce homicide rates, violence, vulnerabilities and inequalities among black youth (15 to 29 years old).

On another front, the Valongo Wharf Interministerial Working Group will be created to promote the memory and appreciation of the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, through which more than 1 million slaves passed. It is estimated that an African heritage reference center will be created at the site, which is a historical heritage of humanity.

RELIGIOUS RACISM

The creation of the Working Group to Combat Religious Racism will be announced. It will be made up of representatives of 13 bodies and 9 civil society organizations.

The objective is to formulate measures to combat prejudice on the subject, which affects peoples and communities of African origin and people from terreiros.

MAIN MEASURES