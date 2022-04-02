Running out of time to complete the privatization of Eletrobras, the schedule of an event at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) on the subject next week took the Executive and the command of the state-owned power generation and transmission company by surprise. The movement sparked an alert about the deadlines for approval of the process, scheduled to be carried out until May 13.

To try to speed up the analysis, a government team yesterday began an offensive in the offices of court ministers to defend the sale of the company on time.

The public debate was announced by the minister-rapporteur of the case at TCU, Aroldo Cedraz, last Wednesday. The holding of the event, scheduled for the next Thursday, got in the way of the government’s plans to conclude the vote in the court next Wednesday – a deadline considered ideal by the Planalto.

Now, the government says the deadline to complete the trial is April 13. With little time, the technicians should talk individually with all the ministers of the TCU in the next few days. The first to receive the group is the president of the court, minister Ana Arraes.

Two weeks ago, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, met with all the ministers to defend the speed of the analysis.

The deadline of May 13 is related to the offering of shares to make the deal viable. To carry out the operation, the company intended to use the results of the fourth quarter of 2021. After the deadline, it will be necessary to use the results of the first quarter of 2022, scheduled to be released in May. The Union intends to reduce its share in the state-owned company from around 60% to 45%.

In addition to the risk due to the proximity of the elections, the financial statements for the first months of this year may have a relevant impact on the studies already completed by the court’s technicians, and may, at the limit, reopen the analysis.

DEBATE

In defending the public debate, Cedraz said that the event will be attended by members of the government, academia and experts.

“I emphasize that I will continue to act, in this second stage, with the same commitments I assumed since last year, as the rapporteur of the matter: urgency, without oversight; openness to dialogue, without procrastination; transparency, without prejudice to secrecy; and, above all, absolute concern for the protection of the interests of the State and the rights of citizens”, said the minister.

In the government, the assessment is that the convening of the event is merely a delay, as Cedraz himself held a debate to discuss the privatization of Eletrobras in 2018. In the company, there is a similar diagnosis, but there are those who evaluate the initiative as positive. Internally, the company’s team works with a deadline for approval of the process in the TCU with more “slack” than the government, with the end of the trial in the middle of the week of April 20th.

The TCU’s technical area concluded the analysis of the second stage of Eletrobras’ privatization last week and forwarded the process to the rapporteur. In the second stage of the process, the methodological conditions for privatization for the operation of issuing new shares and dilution of Eletrobras’ capital are analyzed.

So far, Cedraz has not signaled when he will guide the process in plenary. The government assesses that the technical report is positive and does not present risks. The main fear is a request for a view from Minister Vital do Rêgo, as occurred in the judgment of the first stage.

Yesterday, the Public Ministry of the TCU concluded its opinion on the matter. The content of the document is in line with adjustments in the modeling that had already been suggested by the technical area of ​​the agency, with few differences. The government believes that there is no difficulty in complying with what was requested by the technical area of ​​the court – the content of the opinion is confidential and has not been disclosed.

RESULT

In 2021, Eletrobras recorded a profit of BRL 5.7 billion. The result was consolidated with a net income of R$ 610 million in the fourth quarter of last year. According to the company, the number was positively influenced by its operational performance.

Today, the company is responsible for 28% of Brazil’s electricity generation, with an installed capacity of 50,515 megawatts. In the transmission segment, the company holds about 40% of the lines in the country. The state-owned company’s profit was below the result for 2020, which was 11% lower than the previous year.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

