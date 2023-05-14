Document was prepared for more than 10 years and brings together topics such as care and handling of animals, in addition to mandatory criteria

collegiate linked to MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), the conceive (National Council for the Control of Animal Experimentation) launched on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) the Brazilian Guide to the Production, Maintenance or Use of Animals for Teaching Activities or Scientific Research. The publication (full – 14 MB) is the result of more than 10 years of work by Concea advisors, together with a number of specialists from all over Brazil.

The document is a manual with the purpose of guiding researchers regarding the use of animals for teaching and research. It brings together topics such as the care and management of animals and their facilities, which are the mandatory and recommended criteria for each taxonomic group.

Chapters include species such as birds, ruminants, dogs, cats, rodents, fish, non-human primates, horses, pigs, amphibians, and also free-ranging wild animals.

The head of MCTI’s advisory services for the National Science and Technology Council, Denise Carvalho, represented the minister Luciana Santos In the event. He stated that the publication of Concea is based on international protocols and considers the needs of institutions, laboratories and animal facilities.

“Concea’s work has a direct impact on teaching and research related to areas of strategic interest for the country, aiming to preserve animal welfare and the quality of the research carried out”he said.

For the president of CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development), Ricardo Galvão, the preparation of the guide demonstrates the level and seriousness of Brazilian science. According to him, it is necessary to develop a science that is increasingly focused on the needs of Brazilian society.

“That science is part of the formulation of public policies. We will not have a socially fair and sustainable development without public policies that are sovereign and based on scientific and technological knowledge”he declared to representatives of the scientific community.

Concea’s coordinator, Kátia De Angelis, said that the guide is a milestone, published at the same time that normative resolutions for institutional installations begin to take effect. “This guide will be a benchmark in terms of legislation and help institutions understand the minimum recommended criteria for facilities that keep animals used in experimentation”he stated.

The guide was launched at the opening of the 5th Concea Symposium and 3rd Regional Meeting of the Ethics Commissions for the Use of Animals, in Brasília. With around 300 participants from all over Brazil, the event discussed advances in national legislation related to ethics in teaching activities and scientific research involving animals.

ABOUT THE CONCEA

Chaired by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, Concea is responsible for formulating norms relating to the humane use of animals for teaching and scientific research purposes, as well as for monitoring and evaluating the introduction of alternative methods that aim to replace, reduce or refine the use of animals.

With information from Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation