The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Securitylaunched this Monday (May 22, 2023) a specific channel for charging abusive prices at fuel stations. Consumers will be able to register complaints in a form onlinewhich is now available.

The initiative is yet another unfolding of actions to try to enforce Petrobras’ decision, which reduced the price of fuel sold to distributors. The reduction was R$ 0.44 per liter in the average price of diesel, which dropped from R$ 3.46 to R$ 3.02, and R$ 0.40 per liter of gasoline, from R$ 3. 18 for BRL 2.78.

Despite this, consumers from different parts of the country complained that the reductions were not passed on and, in some cases, the price even went up and then returned to the previous level, as a way of defrauding a reduction.

In order to verify that the service stations are adequately passing on price variations to the final consumer and complying with the rules and regulations in force, Senacon will coordinate, on Wednesday (May 24), the Fair Price Mutirão, throughout Brazil.

With the support of Procons, monitoring of fuel pricing in Brazilian cities will be carried out, with the highest and lowest value found in establishments being sent to Senacon. The report with the data will be presented to the public on May 30.

With information from Brazil Agency