New channel will broadcast events, interviews and pronouncements; TV Brasil now has 100% cultural and educational programming

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) launches on Tuesday (July 25, 2023), at 8 am, the Gov channel. The new channel will be responsible for covering the activities and actions of the Executive Branch, with transmission of events, interviews, pronouncements, public utility information, programs and news from the federal government.

In this new scenario, the TV Brazil fully resumes its function as a public broadcaster, with programming of a cultural and educational nature, dedicated to the promotion of citizenship and democratic values.

“In this way, the company fulfills its commitment to separate public communication, the main reason for the existence of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), from government communication, a service that the company provides to the government through a contract”explains Hélio Doyle, the company’s CEO.

In May, the board approved the organizational structure that more clearly separated government and public content production teams. Canal Gov is under the responsibility of the Superintendence of Communication Services of the EBC, commanded by Flávia Filipini.

“We are going to explain to people how to access public services and programs and about the guarantee of rights. One of our differentials is the direct access to government sources, which guarantees the dynamism and credibility of the information”says Flavia.

In the coming days, the EBC will also launch the news portal and other services related to publicizing public policies and federal government actions.

With information from Brazil Agency