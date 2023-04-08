“Respect here inside and outside”, said a video about Lula’s administration; slogan is the same as Temer’s

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) shared the video of the campaign celebrating the 100 days of government on its social networks. The slogan is #OBrasilVoltou, previously used by the former president Michel Temer (MDB).

The narrator of the video says that “it returned” international respect, the value of culture, care for the environment, health protection and respect for all beliefs. “The Brazil that loves its land, its culture, its nature, its people has returned. He returned to care and do more, much more, for each Brazilian man and woman, uniting care and growth, people and development. Respect here inside and outside. Brazil came back to do more for our people”, says the narration. The video ends with the official government slogan: “Brazil, union and reconstruction”.

Watch (1min10):

The campaign video lasts 1 minute. Depicts themes of diversity and technology. Emphasizes theback from respect here inside and outside”. It defends the plurality of divine beliefs. It shows images of nature and Brazilians. Some of them are:

man plays violin on top of exposed brick house;

man holds a tablet in forest;

woman being applauded in an executive meeting;

woman and child being cared for in a public hospital;

indigenous woman and children smiling;

woman holds child in her lap and shows a key that represents a new house;

woman with graduation gown embraces her family;

industrial machinery;

wheelchair man playing basketball.

Former President Michel Temer used the slogan “Brazil is back”, in May 2018. He celebrated 2 years of government.