Videos talk about combating intolerance and tell stories of beneficiaries of social programs

The federal government launched the campaign “Brazil is one people” on Sunday (Dec 10, 2023). According to the Highlandthe goal is “mobilize Brazilians to consolidate the reconstruction of the country”.

The campaign is made up of videos that “that place Brazilians as protagonists of everyday stories about reconciliations“, what “their message is to combat denialism and intolerance” is that “bring examples of people benefiting from social programs”.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published one of the campaign videos on his social media profile. “We are one Brazil and one people. Our country unites us”, wrote the Chief Executive in the message that accompanies the video.

“It has the format of a clip and was recorded by artists of different musical styles. From the soul rhythm of Sandra de Sá to the gospel singing of pastor Kleber Lucas, the clip also features the funk beat of singer Lellê, the tune of Jorge Vercillo and the axé of Manno Góes”, says Planalto. In the video, there are phrases like “you can see a new climate” It is “We are children of a kind mother, of a Brazil that fights and does not bow”.

Watch: