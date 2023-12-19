From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 19/12/2023 – 11:04

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security launches, this Tuesday, from 3 pm, the Celular Seguro website and application. The tool aims to combat robberies and theft of cell phones across the country. The victim of these crimes will be able to block the device, telephone line and banking applications in a few clicks on the cell phone of someone they trust.

The app will be available on the internet, in addition to apps for Android and iOS. User registration will be done with the same account used on gov.br. Each person registered with Celular Seguro will be able to nominate trusted people, who will be able to block the telephone line, if the holder has their cell phone stolen or stolen.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), financial institutions and private entities are partners in the action; Victims' banks and other digital services must be activated and blocked with just one click in the event of robbery/theft.

After downloading the app, after registering on the http://gov.br, the user Enter the data of the cell phone you want to protect and that of a trusted person.