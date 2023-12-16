“Safe Cell Phone” initiative will transform stolen device into a “useless piece of metal”, according to Ministry of Justice

The executive secretary of the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security), Ricardo Cappelli, announced the launch of the application 'Secure Cell Phone'. The measure that aims to combat cell phone theft, making it unusable after the crime, will be available in online cell phone and computer stores from Tuesday (12/19/2023).

“With just one click, the victim will send a warning simultaneously to Anatel, banks, telephone operators and other applications”, stated Cappelli about the operation of the device in Publication on X (formerly Twitter) this Saturday (Dec 16)

The application will allow immediate blocking of the device's telephone line and access data to bank accounts and services registered with it. Access can be done on another device or on a previously registered computer.

The service, however, does not replace the user's communication with police authorities, telephone operators and financial payment institutions in the event of robbery or theft.

The initiative had been discussed by the ministry a few months ago. In August, Cappelli stated that combating theft and theft of cell phones was one of the minister's priorities Flavio Dino. At the time, meetings were held with sectoral entities, regulatory agencies and telephone and technology companies to make the project viable.

The service is a partnership between the MJSP and banks and credit and telephone institutions, which will coordinate specific points of the initiative's functionality. The application will be made possible with the support of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), ABR Telecom and the banks Caixa, Inter, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Sicredi and Sicoob.

According to the ministry, other companies can later be integrated into the system.