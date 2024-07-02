It is no secret that Europe is a region where we try to protect minors from all the dangers we encounter in Internet. We have seen with all the gambling systems, and It has now been revealed that Spain is planning to block adult content on multiple websites.

According to the Spanish Government, an age verification system will be implemented to access adult content on the Internet, including pornographic sites. This tool will be called Digital Wallet Beta, and will be available at the end of summer this year. Now, this does not mean that these pages have been completely blocked in this country, but now users must identify themselves with their electronic ID to obtain a bonus of 30 credentials, valid for 30 days.allowing three uses per credential on the same platform.

This is a modification of the General Telecommunications Law so that the National Commission of Market and Competition (CNMC), and the Government is currently in talks with companies such as Movistar and Vodafone to facilitate these blockages. At the moment, Only platforms established in Spain will have to comply with these measuresalthough the Government hopes that messaging applications, social networks and browsers will also verify the age of their users.

For those concerned about potential privacy breaches, this credential has been assured to be anonymous and will contain no personal data. The app will be unlocked using facial recognition, a pattern or a codeIt remains to be seen how the Spanish public will react to this new measure, and whether this will spread to the rest of the European Union. In related news, Japan achieved the world record for internet speed. Similarly, we tell you how to get free internet in Mexico.

Author’s Note:

This is a controversial proposal. While everything is being done in the name of protecting children online, it is likely that loopholes will soon be found to bypass authentication. It remains to be seen what will happen in this regard.

Via: Vandal