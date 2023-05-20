Government: Landini, let’s not rule out a general strike

“We’re not ruling anything out.” The secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, thus responded to journalists in Naples who asked him if the union was ready for a general strike, in the event that the Government does not accept the requests of the trade unions. “The important thing is that the Government changes its policies”, adds the leader of the CGIL. “If this doesn’t happen, we intend to continue; we will use all the tools we have available, also because in the coming months, not only will we have to deal with the tax law, but also with the budget lawso we think that today is the time to change and make choices that go in the direction we asked for: wages, tax reform, public health, reduce precariousness and use all European money to really make this country grow”.

Autonomy: Landini, ready to mobilize if it doesn’t stop

On autonomy “we ask the government to stop with that wrong project and to make other reforms. If they don’t listen to us, we will use all the democratic tools available, because this is really a dangerous regression and it’s not what the country needs”. margin of the third stage of the demonstration ‘For a new season of work and rights’, organized in Naples with Cisl and Uil.”We have always defended the Constitution, when Berlusconi or Renzi wanted to change it – he adds – because we think that the Constitution must be applied and not changed. Real reforms are made by applying the Constitution”. With what is happening in the world today, Landini reasons, “To think that the solution is to build small homelands and small territories that solve problems is madness and a lie. People are being told lies”. Landini assures that the CGIL will go ahead with the mobilization “if someone thinks of amending the Constitution with a majority blow. It will be the Italian people who will mobilize – he concludes – and will intervene using all the tools available”.

Government: Landini, policy changes and not just attitude

“We expect a change of policies from the Government, not just of attitude”. This was stated by the secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, speaking in Naples before the third and final stage of the joint demonstration with CISL and UIL. “We expect that structural choices will finally be made to increase wages – he argues – to fight tax evasion, to make a real tax reform that reduces taxation on workers and pensioners.” For Landini “there is a need to overcome precariousness, which is the real scourge of our season and which particularly affects young people and women”.

