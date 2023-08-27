73.4% of Italians are convinced that the Meloni government will reach the end of the term and they won’t even scare the Europeans: 55.7% of those interviewed think that the majority will remain united and that the two deputy prime ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani will not betray the leader of Brothers of Italy. This is what emerges from the new survey ‘The opinion of Italians: the Meloni government’, created by Lab21.01, which will be presented at the opening of the second evening of the ‘La Piazza’ event by Affaritaliani, in Ceglie Messapica.

There is also high confidence in Forza Italia: in fact, few (19.1%) believe that there is a risk that FI will trigger a government crisis following the departure of leader Silvio Berlusconi. There is therefore a strong feeling that the government is united and that it is respecting the promises made during the electoral campaign: 57.8% argue that there is an adherence between the electoral proposals and the work done in these nine months.

A balance that could be called into question by the will of former premier Matteo Renzi to launch a new center, a possibility that is perceived as a threat to the stability of the Meloni government by 63.4% of those interviewed. In fact, the new party could gather support above all from the voters of Forza Italia (56.7%) and would settle between 6 and 10% at the electoral level.