La Russa: "It would be better to say: if the prime minister resigns or is given a no-confidence vote, we'll go back to the vote"





“I speak in a personal capacity, I obviously did not participate in the drafting of the text. I would remove that mechanism which provides that, once a prime minister falls, another government can be born with another prime minister, provided it is supported by those who voted trust in the previous executive at least once”. This was stated by the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa in an interview with Republic. “It seems complicated to me – he adds – If you have to carry out the direct election of the prime minister, then it is better to carry it out to the end. It would be better to say: if the prime minister resigns or is given a vote of no confidence, we return to the vote.” A mechanism that “resembles”, he says, the mayor of Italy. He was asked if her prime minister shared this line: “I haven’t talked about it with her. However, I know that she thinks this way in general, let’s say historically, because we have been debating these things for many years.”

That of the President of the Senate is a real one bomb politics on the majority. The Prime Minister’s line, before the last summit, was precisely that of immediately returning to the vote in the event of the fall of the prime minister elected directly by the citizens. Then there was mediation with the League And Forza Italia and we have arrived at the “anti-reversal rule”, which however, as demonstrated by La Russa’s unequivocal words, does not please the Brothers of Italy at all. And not even to Giorgia Meloni. In fact, according to what appears to Affaritaliani.it, the prime minister’s party will try to change the rule in the Chamber to return to the previous idea or immediately return to the polls in the event of the fall of the prime minister elected by the citizens. However, this would potentially open a new front in the majority (Lega and FI do not want changes compared to what was established at the last summit) with tensions that could also have repercussions on thedifferentiated autonomy so dear to the Northern League.

