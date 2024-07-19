The Government Knowledge Exchange Office of the UAE Government launched the Government Knowledge Exchange Programme report entitled “Partnerships in the Race for Excellence: Leading Transformation in Government Administration”, via the platform of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2024 in New York, during the UAE delegation’s recent participation in the forum.

The report highlights the efforts of the Knowledge Exchange Office in achieving more than 35 bilateral partnerships concluded by the UAE government within the areas of strategic partnership with world governments in modernizing and developing the system of government performance and work, since the establishment of the Government Knowledge Exchange Program in 2018, which embodies a practical translation of the seventeenth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is to conclude partnerships to achieve development goals worldwide.

His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, presented a copy of the UAE Government Knowledge Exchange Programme report to Her Excellency Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

During the launch of the report, Abdullah Lootah stressed the UAE’s keenness, under the guidance of its wise leadership, to strengthen partnership with countries and governments of the world to achieve Goal 17 and all sustainable development goals, by investing in resources and employing joint efforts to exchange knowledge and successful practices and complete initiatives and projects to achieve these goals.

Successful partnerships in all continents of the world

The report monitors the successful partnerships achieved by the Knowledge Exchange Office in the UAE government with more than 35 countries and governments around the world, providing more than 30 million training hours, qualifying more than 3.2 million people, implementing 367 qualitative initiatives, and implementing more than 2,400 interactive workshops.

The Government Knowledge Exchange Office presented the results of the Government Knowledge Exchange Program report to share knowledge and successful and distinguished experiences and to dedicate distinguished and innovative government work practices that achieve goals and strategies.

The UAE delegation participating in the forum reviewed, before participants from UN organizations, programs, international institutions and representatives of partner countries of the Knowledge Exchange Program, the country’s experience in government knowledge exchange and partnerships with world governments to establish the best practices of effective and influential government work in improving the lives of individuals and communities, which embodies the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE and supports the government’s efforts in effectively contributing to achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for the year 2030.

Partnerships with world governments

The Government Knowledge Exchange Programme report presents a timeline of knowledge exchange partnerships signed by the UAE with the governments of Egypt, Jordan, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan, Senegal, Greece, Iraq, Sudan, Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, Spain, Barbados, Guyana, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Maldives, Seychelles, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Rwanda, the Central African Republic, Paraguay, Georgia, Albania, Romania, Turkmenistan, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Malta, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Brunei, Mongolia, Cuba, Uganda, and Bermuda.

Practical models for knowledge partnerships

The participating UAE delegation members presented practical models of fruitful and influential government knowledge exchange partnerships with countries such as the Arab Republic of Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Costa Rica, Rwanda, Azerbaijan, and the Maldives, in the presence of representatives from a number of the UAE’s partner countries within the government knowledge exchange program.

Emirati commitment and international impact

The speakers highlighted the common points between the UAE Government Knowledge Exchange Programme, which was launched in 2018 and works on more than 100 work streams to enhance governance and accelerate the achievement of national and international agendas for partner countries, and the goals set and approved by the United Nations in 2016 to achieve sustainable development by 2030, especially the first and second goals to eradicate poverty and hunger, the thirteenth goal to enhance climate action, the sixteenth goal to build peace, justice and strong institutions, and the seventeenth goal to establish partnerships to achieve the goals.

Participants stressed the role of knowledge exchange in consolidating the UAE’s commitment to building bridges and supporting sustainable development around the world, based on the country’s qualitative achievements in government excellence and economic development, noting the importance of exchanging knowledge, expertise and innovations in various government sectors, devoting best practices, and stimulating continuous innovation for sustainable growth at all levels.

It is noteworthy that, against the backdrop of the great progress in the government work sector in the UAE, the country won the United Nations Public Service Award, the highest global award for government administration, in the two award cycles for the years 2020 and 2021.

United Nations High-Level Political Forum

The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is the United Nations’ main platform for sustainable development issues. Since its establishment in 2012, it has played a pivotal role in following up and reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the country level.

This session of the International Forum was held under the theme “Advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Eradicating Poverty in Times of Multiple Crises: Effectively Implementing Sustainable, Resilient and Innovative Solutions”. Delegates participating in this year’s edition of the Forum, throughout its duration from 8 to 17 July 2024, worked on in-depth reviews of five of the Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 1, which is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere; Goal 2, to end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture; Goal 13, which supports climate action and calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its repercussions; Goal 16, which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for all to achieve sustainable development, provide justice for all and build effective institutions that are characterized by efficient performance; and Goal 17, which focuses on establishing global partnerships to enhance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.