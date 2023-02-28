Aldrighi has been at the institute for 16 years and had been at the head of the body on an interim basis since January

The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture announced on Monday (27.Feb.2023) that it should keep the agronomist César Aldrighi in charge of Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform). Aldrighi holds a degree in agronomic engineering from UFPEL (Federal University of Pelotas) and specializes in cooperativism.

The new president was Secretary of Agriculture and Supply of Rio Grande do Sul from 2001 to 2002 and has been with Incra for 16 years. Since January, Aldrighi was at the head of the agency on an interim basis.

The nominee by the MST (Movimento Sem Terra) was Rosilene Rodrigues, but the nomination was barred by the government, as confirmed by the coordinator of the PT’s Agrarian Nucleus in the Chamber of Deputies, Airton Faleiro, on February 22 through his profile on twitter. Rosilene will be director of Development at the agency.

In addition to her, the board’s management will be composed of Gustavo Noronha (Strategic Management), João Pedro Gonçalves (Land Governance) and Maria Rita Reis (Specialized Federal Attorney).