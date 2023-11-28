Defense Minister Crosetto in New York: “Maybe I shouldn’t have spoken on Sunday”

“Having spoken about public meetings held by associations, it seems to me that there is little to report. In an incidental response in an article on a completely different topic I just said something that struck me. If they want me to report it in ParliamentI willingly report it, but since I am not the Minister of Justice, out of institutional respect I prefer to do so in other commissions, such as Anti-mafia or Copasirlet them cite which one they think is the best, because talking about justice is not my place.”

Thus the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto speaking to reporters in New York (where he attended meetings to the UN) who asked him for clarification regarding his statements to theCorriere della Sera’ in which he spoke of alleged attempts by a section of the judiciary to oppose the government.

Crosettoas he writes Rai Newsdoes not see in the excerpt of the psycho-aptitude test for magistrates in the justice reform, a signal to “calm the waters” after the controversy linked to his statements. “I’ve been wondering for a day and a half – he said – what there was to calm down in an interview in which I stated almost the obvious. I don’t know what was left out, I don’t deal with justice but with defence”.

“Probably – he joked – I was wrong to talk about Sunday, they had no other topics, they used a passage from an interview that was much tougher in other sectors. In Italy every now and then bubbles form to fill the political void, this time I was the object, but that’s okay, it didn’t change my plans; in fact, I’m here to talk about more serious things.”

The Defense Minister then underlined that he does not fear for the government stability. “Governments are based on a democratic system and are based on parliamentary majority and it seems to me that this government has a very solid parliamentary majority, and then they are based on the real strength of an alternative, which at the moment I don’t seem to see from a political point of view”.

On the front of war in the Middle Eastas reported Rai News, Crosetto he was keen to underline that Italy also played a role in the mediation for the liberation of hostages in Gaza. And on the possibility of the risk of an extension of the conflict, he replied: “That is always there, I am happy in these days with this truce and the release of the hostages. Italy has also played an important role in this line. Yes has promoted a dialogue through Qatar that would lead to the release of the hostages”.

Then he explained that Italy intends to develop a greater role in peace operations in Gaza and Ukraine. And it is precisely this proposal that the Italian Defense Minister spoke about in the meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, at the Glass Palace. “I confirmed our desire to continue to participate, indeed, to be able to develop a greater role in the UN in the main crisis areas that worry us the most, therefore Gaza and Ukraine”, she said.

With the general secretary “we also talked about the role of Unifil north of Israel – he added – of the possible evolutions or escalations that could take place in the north of Israel” and “we talked about the need to think about a future in Gaza also through the UN” with a presence that “would be fundamental”. On the role of the UN, Crosetto explains that “this multilateral organization needs to take on a greater role in difficult times like these”.

As for the talks held in Israel, he said Crosetto“what I asked is that there must be a difference between democratic states, states of law and terrorist organizations even in fighting war. Wars are fought between war professionals and civilians are left out. account is Hamaswhich is a terrorist organization whose aim is the destruction of Israel, another is the Palestinian people, who have the right to live.”

Finally, the minister, as he writes Rai Newsto a question about cybersecurity he explained that “security is one of the fronts on which we are playing the future. It is difficult to make many citizens understand it, but they would understand it if a cyber attack, for example, took away the memory of the INPS and for a month or two pensions were not paid or if someone found themselves without a current account because the memory of a bank failed or without electricity because they deactivated a power plant”. And he concluded: “Every day we have a cyber attack and every day we try to defend ourselves, and we are obliged to invest if we want to give an economic, as well as technological, future to our country, and we are doing so”.

